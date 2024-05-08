BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BP Stock Performance

BP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. 3,389,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. BP has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

