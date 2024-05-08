Daniel Brennan Sells 28,038 Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
TSE:BBD.B traded down C$2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 217,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,875. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$39.87 and a 1-year high of C$74.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on BBD.B. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.56.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Stories
