AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at National Bankshares

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOS. TD Securities raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cormark upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial lowered AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.79.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$150.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.51. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$3.65 and a one year high of C$7.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.75.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$126.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.6962677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.40%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

