Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Energizer updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-0.68 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.
Energizer Price Performance
Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. 252,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,812. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.04.
Energizer Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 93.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Energizer
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energizer
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.