Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 355.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,234 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 448,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

