Blue Barn Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.53. 217,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,406. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

