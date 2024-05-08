Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 95,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 157,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 212,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,437. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

