Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.30 to C$16.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$16.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a market cap of C$12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

