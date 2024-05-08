Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.43. Cricut shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 2,523,368 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cricut Stock Up 42.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.03.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $4,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,273,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,473,313.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cricut by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cricut by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

