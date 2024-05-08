Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 61,945 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,879% compared to the typical volume of 3,130 call options.

HSBC traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. 1,042,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. HSBC has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 82,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in HSBC by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $761.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

