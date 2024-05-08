agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up to $4.98

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $5.30. agilon health shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 1,631,980 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. TD Cowen cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

