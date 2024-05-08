goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$225.00 at Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSY. National Bankshares lifted their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$206.20.

Shares of GSY stock traded up C$2.27 on Wednesday, hitting C$186.80. 86,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,734. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$167.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$154.33. goeasy has a one year low of C$94.20 and a one year high of C$188.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

