Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,865 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 35.05% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,353,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 534.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

