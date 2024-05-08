Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.76. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 13,624,773 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $858.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after buying an additional 1,671,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 472,778 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 612,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 221,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

