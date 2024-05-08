Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $329.94 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,142 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Airbnb worth $329,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $96,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $157.53. 2,833,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

