Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $204.80

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $204.80 and last traded at $204.49, with a volume of 11424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.58.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.02. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after purchasing an additional 764,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 442,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,382,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

