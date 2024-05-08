Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.43

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 486882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 7.3 %

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $931.63 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 137.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 490.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.