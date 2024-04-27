WesBanco’s (WSBC) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,688.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 26,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

