Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,507,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $324.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

