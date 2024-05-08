CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. CONSOL Energy’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share.
CONSOL Energy Price Performance
CEIX stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.81. 189,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,362. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on CEIX
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CONSOL Energy
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.