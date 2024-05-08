KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $53.71

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.71, but opened at $56.20. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 70,688 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.