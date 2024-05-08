Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BIO traded down $10.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.09. 126,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,012. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.40 and a 200 day moving average of $314.26. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $431.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

