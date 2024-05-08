Blue Barn Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. 21,689,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,030. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

