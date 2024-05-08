Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.31. 427,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,005. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,934. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

