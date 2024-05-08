Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s (AGM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $212.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $225.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGM stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.44. 26,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,839. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $122.96 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,575,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4,095.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

