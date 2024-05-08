NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) VP John D. Hines Sells 1,565 Shares

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,091. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,049,000 after buying an additional 187,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,402,000 after acquiring an additional 211,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,420,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,342,000 after acquiring an additional 126,439 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,341,000 after purchasing an additional 562,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,636,000 after purchasing an additional 158,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

