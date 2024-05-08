Lincoln National Corp Has $1.66 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $133.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,266. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

