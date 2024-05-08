Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.4 billion.
Henry Schein Trading Up 2.4 %
HSIC traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $72.93. 640,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,594. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
