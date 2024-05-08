Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. 696,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,358,247. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

