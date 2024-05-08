Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issues Earnings Results

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Revolve Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.26.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

