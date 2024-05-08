TD Cowen Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $37.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Shares of CFLT traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. 7,360,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,325. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $7,823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $15,226,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Confluent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Confluent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

