Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

NYSE NCDL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,554. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

