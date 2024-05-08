V2X (NYSE:VVX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. V2X updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.20 EPS.

V2X Stock Up 0.8 %

V2X stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. V2X has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Get V2X alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.