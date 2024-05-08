Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQ stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,941,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,223,387. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $321.32 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

