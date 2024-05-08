Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 208,618 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,811,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $296,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,178,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 176,257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 292,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. 440,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

