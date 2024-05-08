Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $737,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,374. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

