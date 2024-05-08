Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $289.54 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,428 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $289,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,271 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,209,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,500,000 after buying an additional 130,186 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 842,838 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 893,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 57,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,984. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

