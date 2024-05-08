Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 9,007 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,917,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 2.03% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $82,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,110.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN remained flat at $21.20 on Wednesday. 30,044,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,642,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.