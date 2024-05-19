Windle Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Windle Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 4.4% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

MCD traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. The company has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.50. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.