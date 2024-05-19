AMG National Trust Bank Has $926,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in United Rentals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $685.79. The company had a trading volume of 362,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,109. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $330.30 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $684.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

