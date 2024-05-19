Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.69 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.64. 4,700,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $395.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.34.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,261 shares of company stock worth $24,375,791. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

