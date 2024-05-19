iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $248.82 and a 1 year high of $345.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

