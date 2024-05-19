Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.95 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $221.63 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.54 or 0.04641791 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00054037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,169,198 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,789,198 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

