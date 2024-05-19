Nano Price Reaches $1.17 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $155.94 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,192.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.89 or 0.00731037 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00124389 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008925 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00041853 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00071423 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00203547 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00097847 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Nano Profile
Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
