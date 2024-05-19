Nano Price Reaches $1.17 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $155.94 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,192.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.89 or 0.00731037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00124389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00041853 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00071423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00203547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00097847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

