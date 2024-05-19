Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,601,000 after acquiring an additional 280,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.82. 720,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,174. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.97 and its 200-day moving average is $358.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

