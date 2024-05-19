AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $60,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 10,219,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,520,112. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $81.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

