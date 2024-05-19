Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 2,210 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 22.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,802 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

ORCL traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.50. 6,179,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,513. The firm has a market cap of $339.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $97.29 and a one year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

