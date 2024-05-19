Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $27.20. 807,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,203. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.