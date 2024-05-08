Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $21,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

GLTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.69. 19,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.72. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

