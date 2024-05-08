Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,954 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 6.62% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $145,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 101,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,332. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

